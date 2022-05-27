Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN IOR opened at $12.86 on Friday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.21.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

