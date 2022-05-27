Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

INFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Infinera alerts:

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $172,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFN stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 42,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,081. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Infinera has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Infinera (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.