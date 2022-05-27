Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Update

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the April 30th total of 169,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of IFBD stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. Infobird has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Infobird during the third quarter worth $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Infobird during the third quarter worth $441,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infobird during the third quarter worth $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Infobird during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Infobird by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

