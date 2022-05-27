Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 656.60 ($8.26).
A number of brokerages have commented on INF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.62) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.37) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
In related news, insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.63), for a total value of £41,856.42 ($52,669.46). Also, insider Gareth Wright sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.58), for a total value of £162,040.34 ($203,901.27).
Informa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.
