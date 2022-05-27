Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $705.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFJPY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 673 ($8.47) to GBX 730 ($9.19) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 680 ($8.56) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS IFJPY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 23,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,035. Informa has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

