Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 119,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,331. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.48% and a negative net margin of 20,479.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

