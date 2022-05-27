Insider Buying: BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) Director Luc Martin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$19,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,025.

Shares of TSE:BTB.UN traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.37. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$336.38 million and a PE ratio of 6.43.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

