Insider Buying: Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Acquires 40,898 Shares of Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 40,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CTHR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,298. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth $86,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

