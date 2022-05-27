Insider Buying: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Buys 30,030 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 30,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80.

On Friday, May 13th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58.

COIN traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.87. 11,976,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,591,469. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.04.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $172,984,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 203.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,087 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,091 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $80,776,000 after buying an additional 30,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

