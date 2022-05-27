Insider Buying: Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Director Purchases 13,500 Shares of Stock

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) Director Peter Schoels purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,799.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 235,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,409. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.51. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 508.2% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 69,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,048.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 96,625 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $4,637,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

