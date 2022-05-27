Insider Buying: Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Buys 4,332 Shares of Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) insider Patricia Dimond bought 4,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,148 ($14.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,731.36 ($62,578.78).

Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 1,132 ($14.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,195.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,137.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 25.44. Hilton Food Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 988 ($12.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,266 ($15.93).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on HFG. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.37) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

