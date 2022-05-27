Insider Buying: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Acquires 282 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.55 per share, with a total value of $20,459.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,753.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LKFN stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $72.76. The stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181,199 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,482,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,339,000 after acquiring an additional 40,868 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

