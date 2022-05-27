Insider Buying: Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Director Purchases 5,400 Shares of Stock

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) Director Mark Leon bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,176,628.
Shares of LNF stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 60,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,680. Leon’s Furniture Limited has a one year low of C$15.99 and a one year high of C$26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77.
Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$669.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.3828657 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile (Get Rating)
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.
