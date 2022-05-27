Insider Buying: Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Director Purchases 5,400 Shares of Stock

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) Director Mark Leon bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,176,628.

Shares of LNF stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 60,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,680. Leon’s Furniture Limited has a one year low of C$15.99 and a one year high of C$26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$669.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.3828657 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.49%.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

