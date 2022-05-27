Insider Buying: Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at C$92,610.

TSE LGD traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,760. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$195.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.08.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGD shares. National Bankshares set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

