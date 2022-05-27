Insider Buying: Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON) Insider Buys 3,886 Shares of Stock

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Rating) insider Diana Dyer Bartlett bought 3,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.11) per share, for a total transaction of £49,740.80 ($62,590.66).

Shares of Smithson Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,293.85 ($16.28) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,469.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,677.61. Smithson Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,212 ($15.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,040 ($25.67).

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

