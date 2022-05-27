Insider Buying: SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Director Buys 14,326 Shares of Stock

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) Director Klavs F. Jensen acquired 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $50,427.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,647.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SQZ Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 135,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,645. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $99.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08.
SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 303.43% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
About SQZ Biotechnologies
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
