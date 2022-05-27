Insider Buying: Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) Insider Purchases 102,053 Shares of Stock

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Rating) insider Ian Cleminson bought 102,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £50,005.97 ($62,924.34).
Surface Transforms stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 51.50 ($0.65). 228,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,472. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. Surface Transforms Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 36 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 70.50 ($0.89). The company has a market cap of £100.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.55.
About Surface Transforms (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.