Insider Buying: Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) Insider Purchases 102,053 Shares of Stock

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Rating) insider Ian Cleminson bought 102,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £50,005.97 ($62,924.34).

Surface Transforms stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 51.50 ($0.65). 228,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,472. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. Surface Transforms Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 36 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 70.50 ($0.89). The company has a market cap of £100.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.55.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

