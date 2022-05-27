Insider Buying: Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL – Get Rating) Director William Paul Wells Wells acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,050,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,602,247.80.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 2,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,680.00.

On Friday, May 13th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 12,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,639.60.

On Thursday, May 5th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 122,696 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,064.64.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 40,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,160.00.

On Friday, April 29th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 46,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,106.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 55,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,080.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02. Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

