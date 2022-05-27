Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Acquires 3,450 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin bought 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,154.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,856 shares in the company, valued at C$772,217.92.

Gregory Knowles Melchin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Tuesday, May 24th, Gregory Knowles Melchin purchased 100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$932.00.

Shares of TSE TOT traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.30. The company had a trading volume of 50,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,298. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.58 and a 1-year high of C$9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83. The stock has a market cap of C$393.72 million and a PE ratio of 70.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.91.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$134.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7254487 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.