Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Director Sells 145,874 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,919.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,126 shares in the company, valued at $80,580.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AGL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. 2,929,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,112. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $462.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGL shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of agilon health by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in agilon health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in agilon health by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

