Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Director Sells 11,799 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.28. 10,328,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,960,299. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.35. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

