Insider Selling: Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Chairman Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Clarus stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,062,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,542. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $824.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 266.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Clarus by 274.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

