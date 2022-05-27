Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells 43,676 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) insider Keith Yandell sold 43,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $3,059,940.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,289 shares in the company, valued at $17,955,607.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,172,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,634. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $4,120,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in DoorDash by 38.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $2,591,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Susquehanna reduced their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.52.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

