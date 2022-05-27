Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.57. 2,988,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,473. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $91.52 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.