Insider Selling: Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) CEO Sells 6,597 Shares of Stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) CEO Steven Sherman sold 6,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $11,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, Steven Sherman sold 6,862 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $16,537.42.

On Thursday, March 24th, Steven Sherman sold 6,389 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $18,783.66.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Steven Sherman sold 5,965 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $15,509.00.

EKSO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 33,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,393. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EKSO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

