Insider Selling: Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $916,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. 1,926,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,836. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $773,363,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth $1,796,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,231,000.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

