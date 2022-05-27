Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO Sells 7,209 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CEO John T. Hall sold 7,209 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $147,640.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,087,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,186,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Intapp stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $20.58. 103,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,797. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 23.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.
Intapp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
