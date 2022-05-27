Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO Sells 7,209 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CEO John T. Hall sold 7,209 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $147,640.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,087,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,186,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Intapp stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $20.58. 103,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,797. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 23.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

