Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) COO Sells 7,116 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $317,444.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 257,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 439,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 124,159 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 63.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 49,926 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 61.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

