Insider Selling: NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO Sells 2,125 Shares of Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,780,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75.

On Monday, April 18th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00.

On Monday, March 21st, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,565. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.32.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

