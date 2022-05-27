Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 77,225 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 77,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $1,222,471.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,846,681 shares in the company, valued at $76,722,960.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,414,281.66.

On Monday, May 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 116,072 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $1,797,955.28.

On Friday, May 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 65,663 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $994,137.82.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 63,844 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $932,122.40.

On Monday, May 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 76,997 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $1,050,239.08.

On Friday, April 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,809 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $1,331,246.91.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 81,446 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $1,202,957.42.

On Monday, April 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 96,388 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,376,420.64.

On Friday, April 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 73,356 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,106,942.04.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,014,140.72.

PARR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 687,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.27. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

