Insider Selling: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total value of C$30,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,037,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,197,529.67.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total value of C$19,055.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Robert Disbrow bought 37,900 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$69,357.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 23,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$44,850.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total value of C$17,072.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total value of C$42,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$17,426.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$91,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00.

Shares of PNE stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.95. 410,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,951. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$669.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$2.05.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$54.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.0400993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

