Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) Director Clint Hurt sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $173,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Clint Hurt sold 700 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $56,266.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Clint Hurt sold 2,000 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $165,180.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Clint Hurt sold 471 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $38,447.73.

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $83.39. 259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.84. The firm has a market cap of $164.70 million, a PE ratio of 108.51 and a beta of 0.80. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 72.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

