Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells 10,866 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ SGEN traded up $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $138.46. 1,285,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.11 and a 200-day moving average of $143.85. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.85.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.
Seagen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.