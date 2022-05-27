Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells 10,866 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $138.46. 1,285,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.11 and a 200-day moving average of $143.85. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 11.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 93,897 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 13,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

