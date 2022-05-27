Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFIIGet Rating) Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total value of C$30,123.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$223,010.61.

Shares of TFII traded up C$1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$103.55. 126,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,852. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$96.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$111.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

TFII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.33.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TFI International (TSE:TFII)

