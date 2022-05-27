Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 2,576 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director Martin Babinec sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $194,153.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,201.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Friday, April 29th, Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $1,370,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $1,701,868.00.

NYSE:TNET traded up $3.24 on Thursday, reaching $77.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,851. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.40.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.