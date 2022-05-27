Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Sells 33,804 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Unity Software stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. 153,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,872. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.84. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on U shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Unity Software by 31.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Unity Software by 29.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

