Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells 6,021 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $229,941.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 264,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,833.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82.

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97.

On Monday, February 28th, Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25.

NYSE:U traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 153,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.64.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,326,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,031,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Unity Software by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,446,000 after buying an additional 5,156,313 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

