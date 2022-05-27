Insider Selling: Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CEO Sells 13,162 Shares of Stock

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $25,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ivor Royston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $40,685.30.

Shares of VIRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 112,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,910. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $80.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.28 and a quick ratio of 12.28.

Viracta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

VIRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

