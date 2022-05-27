Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 1,770 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $36,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 469,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

INTA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.58. 103,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,797. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -10.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 49.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,766 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 301,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 47.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

