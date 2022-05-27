Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Michele Murgel Sells 615 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $12,595.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Michele Murgel sold 875 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $19,328.75.

On Friday, May 20th, Michele Murgel sold 568 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $12,541.44.

INTA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.58. 103,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -10.45.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intapp by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

