Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,518 shares of company stock worth $10,129,401 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,216,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $270,931,000 after purchasing an additional 108,831 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,529,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $156,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $61.36 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

