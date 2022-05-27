Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $71.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IART. Citigroup lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average is $64.87. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,129,401. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 41.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 123,468 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $65,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

