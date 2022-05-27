IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 480 at Berenberg Bank

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 480 ($6.04) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.42) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.30) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Monday.

IHP opened at GBX 289 ($3.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 384.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 466.98. IntegraFin has a 1-year low of GBX 281 ($3.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 610.50 ($7.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £957.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

