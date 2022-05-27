Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Down 49.3% in May

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the April 30th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on IFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Itaú Unibanco cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
