Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Down 49.3% in May

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the April 30th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Itaú Unibanco cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

