International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.70) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($1.95) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.95) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.32) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.04) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 189.64 ($2.39).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 129.72 ($1.63) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 145.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.05 ($2.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

