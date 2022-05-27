International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.56.
Several analysts have recently commented on ICAGY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.50 ($2.66) to €2.30 ($2.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 196 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.20 ($2.34) to €1.95 ($2.07) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 155,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.93. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.99.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.
