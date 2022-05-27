Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of IRRHF opened at $4,308.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,308.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4,308.28. Interroll has a fifty-two week low of $4,308.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4,308.28.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Interroll from CHF 3,760 to CHF 3,356 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

