Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,650 ($58.51) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($70.97) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,739.88 ($72.23).
Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,602 ($57.91) on Friday. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,529 ($56.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,824 ($73.29). The company has a market cap of £7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,040.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,240.64.
About Intertek Group (Get Rating)
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
