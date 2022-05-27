Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,650 ($58.51) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($70.97) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,739.88 ($72.23).

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,602 ($57.91) on Friday. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,529 ($56.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,824 ($73.29). The company has a market cap of £7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,040.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,240.64.

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($64.84), for a total transaction of £387,814.78 ($488,001.48).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

