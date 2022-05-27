Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.70 ($3.94) to €3.20 ($3.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.30) to €2.90 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.30) to €3.15 ($3.35) in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.40) to €2.70 ($2.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €2.15 ($2.29) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.73.

Shares of ISNPY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.24. 645,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,215. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

