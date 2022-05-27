Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ISNPY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.70 ($3.94) to €3.20 ($3.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.40) to €2.70 ($2.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €2.15 ($2.29) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.30) to €3.15 ($3.35) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

ISNPY stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $13.28. 176,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,229. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

